WEATHER: Friday August 29th, 2025

Friday August 29th, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Friday August 29th, 2025.

A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind north 20 km/h. High 20. UV index 7 or high.

