WEATHER: Friday August 29th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday August 29th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday August 29th, 2025.
A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind north 20 km/h. High 20. UV index 7 or high.
