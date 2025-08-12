NEWS >

Watch For Traffic Signal Replacement And Roadwork At Walker And Tecumseh Road

Tuesday August 12th, 2025, 4:19pm

City News
ENWIN Utilities will carry out traffic signal maintenance and roadwork at the intersection of Tecumseh Road and Walker Road on Wednesday, August 13th, 2025, starting at 7:00am.

Windsor Police will be on-site to direct traffic while City Traffic Operations crews replace traffic conductors that were damaged as a result of vandalism.

windsoriteDOTca
