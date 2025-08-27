Watch For Lane Restrictions On Wyandotte Street West, Ouellette Avenue, Matchett Road And Campbell Avenue
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday August 27th, 2025, 4:52pm
Watch for lane restrictions on the following streets for manhole repairs:
- Wyandotte Street West between Crawford Avenue and Glengarry Avenue
- Ouellette Avenue between Maiden Lane and Park Street
- Matchett Road between Prince Road and Chappell Avenue
- Campbell Avenue between Rooney Street and Wyandotte Street West
Work will take place on Thursday, August 28th, and Friday, August 29th, 2025.
