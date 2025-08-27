Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Watch For Lane Restrictions On Wyandotte Street West, Ouellette Avenue, Matchett Road And Campbell Avenue

Wednesday August 27th, 2025, 4:52pm

Construction
0
0

Watch for lane restrictions on the following streets for manhole repairs:

  • Wyandotte Street West between Crawford Avenue and Glengarry Avenue
  • Ouellette Avenue between Maiden Lane and Park Street
  • Matchett Road between Prince Road and Chappell Avenue
  • Campbell Avenue between Rooney Street and Wyandotte Street West

Work will take place on Thursday, August 28th, and Friday, August 29th, 2025.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message