Warrant Issued For Suspect In Multiple Theft-Related Offences

Windsor Police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 44-year-old man wanted in connection with multiple theft-related offences.

Police say that at approximately 11:45pm on June 29th, surveillance footage shows the suspect entering the parking lot of a commercial facility in the 1500 block of Walker Road. Shortly thereafter, a stolen vehicle is shown departing the property.

Approximately 30 minutes later, the suspect was spotted entering a secure compound in the 2700 block of Central Ave., where he loads stolen property into the stolen vehicle.

Through investigation, officers have since identified the suspect as Richard P. Trudell.

Trudell is wanted on the following charges:

Failure to comply with a release order (x 5)

Theft of a motor vehicle

Possession of break-in instruments

Break-and-enter and commit at a place other than a dwelling

Possession of property obtained by crime (under $5,000)

Anyone with information on Trudell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Property Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.