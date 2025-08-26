Warrant Issued For Suspect In Multiple Theft-Related Offences
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday August 26th, 2025, 1:25pm
Windsor Police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 44-year-old man wanted in connection with multiple theft-related offences.
Police say that at approximately 11:45pm on June 29th, surveillance footage shows the suspect entering the parking lot of a commercial facility in the 1500 block of Walker Road. Shortly thereafter, a stolen vehicle is shown departing the property.
Approximately 30 minutes later, the suspect was spotted entering a secure compound in the 2700 block of Central Ave., where he loads stolen property into the stolen vehicle.
Through investigation, officers have since identified the suspect as Richard P. Trudell.
Trudell is wanted on the following charges:
- Failure to comply with a release order (x 5)
- Theft of a motor vehicle
- Possession of break-in instruments
- Break-and-enter and commit at a place other than a dwelling
- Possession of property obtained by crime (under $5,000)
Anyone with information on Trudell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Property Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.