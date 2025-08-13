Warrant Issued For Suspect In $130,000 Fraud
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday August 13th, 2025, 4:24pm
Windsor Police has issued an arrest warrant for a 27-year-old man wanted in connection with an alleged $130,000 financial fraud.
In June 2025, the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving a report of a large-scale fraud at a currency exchange business in the 3200 block of Dougall Avenue. Officers learned that the male suspect entered the business and used a fraudulent Canadian passport to transfer approximately $138,000 CAD in exchange for $100,000 USD. After obtaining the U.S. currency, the suspect allegedly cancelled the Canadian transfer, resulting in a loss of roughly $130,000 to the business.
Investigators have since identified the suspect as Kamryn Alexander Bateman of Burlington, Ontario.
Bateman is wanted on the following charges:
- Fraud over $5,000
- Obtaining funds by a false pretense over $5,000
- Uttering a forged passport
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Possession of an identification document of another
- Identity theft
- Identity fraud
Anyone with information on Bateman’s whereabouts or the investigation is asked to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.