Warrant Issued For Suspect In $130,000 Fraud

Windsor Police has issued an arrest warrant for a 27-year-old man wanted in connection with an alleged $130,000 financial fraud.

In June 2025, the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving a report of a large-scale fraud at a currency exchange business in the 3200 block of Dougall Avenue. Officers learned that the male suspect entered the business and used a fraudulent Canadian passport to transfer approximately $138,000 CAD in exchange for $100,000 USD. After obtaining the U.S. currency, the suspect allegedly cancelled the Canadian transfer, resulting in a loss of roughly $130,000 to the business.

Investigators have since identified the suspect as Kamryn Alexander Bateman of Burlington, Ontario.

Bateman is wanted on the following charges:

Fraud over $5,000

Obtaining funds by a false pretense over $5,000

Uttering a forged passport

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of an identification document of another

Identity theft

Identity fraud

Anyone with information on Bateman’s whereabouts or the investigation is asked to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.