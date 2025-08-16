Walker Road And Tecumseh Road East Open Again
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday August 16th, 2025, 11:27am
The intersection of Walker Road and Tecumseh Road is again open in all directions.
The construction project began over a year ago as part of Enwin’s new 1200mm Central Corridor Feedermain. On the westbound side, traffic was reduced to one lane in each direction.
Crews then shifted to the eastbound lanes in July to make concrete repairs.
