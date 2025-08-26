UWindsor And GreenShield Partner To Advance Mental Health And Wellness

The University of Windsor and GreenShield are joining forces to expand access to mental health care and improve health equity.

This collaboration brings together expertise from both organizations to address mental health needs in the region – particularly for underserved populations – leveraging GreenShield’s digital-first approach to expand access to care. The University of Windsor’s expertise and GreenShield’s capabilities as Canada’s first fully integrated payer-provider, combining health and benefits with coverage and care in one place, aims to improve health outcomes by:

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Co-developing digital mental health training modules to help employers implement the CSA Standard for Psychological Safety in the Workplace, with a focus on underserved workers;

Launching a new community-informed model to expand access to primary care for equity-seeking groups without consistent provider relationships; and

Supporting research opportunities for faculty and students to explore equity-informed and culturally appropriate approaches to care.

As part of this collaboration, the Windsor Hall building at 167 Ferry Street – home to the School of Social Work and the Centre for Executive and Professional Education – will now be recognized as GreenShield Hall, a testament to GreenShield’s proud legacy in Windsor-Essex of giving back to the community that shaped the organization since its founding in the city in 1957.

“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to building healthy communities not only on the University of Windsor’s campus, but also in the region,” said Robert Gordon, University of Windsor President and Vice-Chancellor. “By combining our strengths in research and education with GreenShield’s longstanding dedication to improving health equity, we are confident that we can have a significant, lasting impact.”

The project will be guided by an advisory board with representation from both the University and GreenShield. The University of Windsor will be represented by Dora Cavallo-Medved, Director of the WE-SPARK Health Institute and Associate Dean, Faculty and Student Engagement in the Faculty of Science, and Judy Bornais, Associate Vice-President, External. A practicing nurse and experienced educator, Bornais brings a background in clinical care, health education, and external relations.

GreenShield’s representatives on the advisory board will include Nadim Kara, Executive Vice President, Head of People & Culture, GreenShield and Dr. Andrew Bond, Senior Vice President & Chief Medical Officer, GreenShield.