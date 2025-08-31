Two Temporary Railway Crossing Closures In LaSalle Next Week

The Town of LaSalle and Essex Terminal Railway (ETR) are planning road projects hat will temporarily impact traffic at local railway crossings for one day each.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, at approximately 9:30am, the Maple Avenue railway crossing will temporarily close to through traffic. A detour will be in place, directing road users to Gilbert Avenue and Marquette Street. The closure will be limited to the railway crossing area, and local traffic will continue to have access.

On Thursday, September 4th, starting at approximately 9:30am, the Victory Street railway crossing will temporarily close to through traffic. Detour signage will guide road users to Matchett Road and Hinde Street. Only the immediate railway crossing area will be affected, and local traffic will have access.