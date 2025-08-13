Two Suspects Sought For Gunpoint Robbery
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday August 13th, 2025, 1:39pm
Windsor Police is asking the public’s help to identify two suspects following an armed robbery in west Windsor.
Police say that on August 4th, 2025, shortly after 9:00pm, two males wearing ski masks chased two young people from a restaurant in the 800 block of Huron Church Road. One victim was allegedly assaulted, while another suspect pointed a firearm at him and demanded his shoes and jewelry.
The suspects fled the scene on foot with the stolen items. A victim sustained minor physical injuries.
The suspects are described as follows:
- Suspect #1 – Possibly Middle Eastern male, curly black hair, very thin mustache, wearing a white t-shirt, white and blue Jordan shoes, black side bag, and ripped jeans.
- Suspect #2 – Light-skinned, possibly Middle Eastern male with curly hair, wearing a black t-shirt with a white circular logo in the centre, black ripped jeans, and white Jordan shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.