Two Suspects Sought For Gunpoint Robbery

Windsor Police is asking the public’s help to identify two suspects following an armed robbery in west Windsor.

Police say that on August 4th, 2025, shortly after 9:00pm, two males wearing ski masks chased two young people from a restaurant in the 800 block of Huron Church Road. One victim was allegedly assaulted, while another suspect pointed a firearm at him and demanded his shoes and jewelry.

The suspects fled the scene on foot with the stolen items. A victim sustained minor physical injuries.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect #1 – Possibly Middle Eastern male, curly black hair, very thin mustache, wearing a white t-shirt, white and blue Jordan shoes, black side bag, and ripped jeans.

Suspect #2 – Light-skinned, possibly Middle Eastern male with curly hair, wearing a black t-shirt with a white circular logo in the centre, black ripped jeans, and white Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.