Two Individuals Arrested After Two Month Crime Spree

OPP have arrested two individuals in relation to multiple investigations throughout Essex County.

Between May 15th and July 8th, 2025, the accused were involved in a crime spree in Lakeshore, Tecumseh and Essex which affected 35 victims and caused over $10,000.00 in losses and damages.

A 31-year-old from Amherstburg and a 35-year-old from Windsor have been charged,

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The charges are in relation to the theft of a pickup truck, entering several unlocked and locked vehicles and garages. Stealing cash, personal items, electronic devices and garage door openers and then purchasing items at retails stores with stolen debit and credit cards.