Two Arrested In Connection With Commercial Break-Ins On Wyandotte Street East

Windsor Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a series of commercial break-and-enters.

Police say that in the early morning hours of August 13th, 2025, three businesses in the 4600, 7900, and 8400 blocks of Wyandotte Street East were broken into by unknown suspects.

In each incident, a female suspect drove up to the business while a male suspect exited the vehicle and used a hammer, smashed a window or door to gain entry, and stole items from inside.

Members of the Windsor Police Target Base Unit launched an investigation and obtained surveillance video showing the female suspect and the suspect vehicle.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

On August 14th officers observed the same vehicle travelling westbound on Tecumseh Road East. Officers conducted surveillance and confirmed the female driver matched the suspect seen on video. An unmarked police cruiser conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Windsor Avenue, and the woman was taken into custody without incident.

Through further investigation, officers identified the male suspect, and o August 20th, the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Unit located and arrested him in the Greater Toronto Area.

A 29-year-old and a 48-year-old are both facing several charges.