Two Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday August 25th, 2025, 1:38pm
Windsor Police Service arrested two suspects in connection with an armed robbery.
Police say that around 10:20am on August 23rd, 2025, officers responded to a report of armed robbery near the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Hall Avenue.
Two suspects reportedly punched the victim and threatened him with a machete and a taser.
The suspects stripped the victim of his belongings and departed in a cab prior to police arrival.
The victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.
At approximately 10:25am, responding officers located and stopped the cab in question.
The two suspects, a 45-year-old male and 43-year-old woman, were located inside the vehicle and arrested without incident.
