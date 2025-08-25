Two Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested

Windsor Police Service arrested two suspects in connection with an armed robbery.

Police say that around 10:20am on August 23rd, 2025, officers responded to a report of armed robbery near the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Hall Avenue.

Two suspects reportedly punched the victim and threatened him with a machete and a taser.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The suspects stripped the victim of his belongings and departed in a cab prior to police arrival.

The victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

At approximately 10:25am, responding officers located and stopped the cab in question.

The two suspects, a 45-year-old male and 43-year-old woman, were located inside the vehicle and arrested without incident.