Transit Windsor Updates Go Live Sunday

Transit Windsor is reminding riders that Sunday marks the start of changes to the bus system.

There will be undated routes, bus stops, route names, and colour scheme that will officially launch across all trip planners, transit apps, and online tools.

Because the digital platforms can only support one active route system at a time, the new network will fully replace the current one Sunday. Printed copies of the updated Transit Riders Guide are available on all city buses, at the downtown Windsor International Transit Terminal, and at all Windsor Public Library branches and City of Windsor Customer Care Community Centres.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Leading up to the launch, residents and students are encouraged to explore the interactive map, which offers a comprehensive preview of the new system, including route frequencies, stop locations, and connecting routes.

The regular Tunnel Route will have it’s last day of service on Saturday, August 30th, 2025. The Special Events service will remain in effect until December 20th, 2025.