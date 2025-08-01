Tilbury Man Arrested For Historical Sex Offences

LaSalle Police has arrested and charged a man in connection with the sexual assault of a child.

In May 2025, the LaSalle Police Service’s Criminal Investigative Division launched an investigation after receiving information about historical assaults against a child. It is alleged that the offences occurred between 2014 and 2017 in the Town of LaSalle, the City of Windsor, and the Town of Amherstburg.

On Thursday, polife arrested a 57-year-old Tilbury man. He has been charged with the following:

Sexual Assault (9 counts)

Sexual Interference (8 counts)

Invitation to Sexual Touching (1 count)

He has been released from custody pending a future court date. The name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity and privacy of the victim. No further details will be released at this time.