Tilbury Man Arrested For Historical Sex Offences
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Friday August 1st, 2025, 9:03am
LaSalle Police has arrested and charged a man in connection with the sexual assault of a child.
In May 2025, the LaSalle Police Service’s Criminal Investigative Division launched an investigation after receiving information about historical assaults against a child. It is alleged that the offences occurred between 2014 and 2017 in the Town of LaSalle, the City of Windsor, and the Town of Amherstburg.
On Thursday, polife arrested a 57-year-old Tilbury man. He has been charged with the following:
- Sexual Assault (9 counts)
- Sexual Interference (8 counts)
- Invitation to Sexual Touching (1 count)
He has been released from custody pending a future court date. The name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity and privacy of the victim. No further details will be released at this time.
