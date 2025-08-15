NEWS >

Ticket Worth $10,000 Sold In Windsor About To Expire

Friday August 15th, 2025, 11:26am

There are two weeks left to claim a $10,000 TRIPLE MILLIONS prize from the Main Draw on Thursday, August 29th, 2024.

The winning number from this draw is 552265, and the winning ticket was sold in Windsor.

Players must match the winning number exactly to win the $10,000 prize. Players have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

If you believe you bought the winning ticket, or perhaps lost it, be prepared to provide specific details – including where and when your ticket was purchased – when calling OLG Customer Care at 1-800-387-0098.

windsoriteDOTca
