Three Charged In Identity Fraud Scheme

Windsor Police has charged three people, including an employee of a telecommunications company, in connection with a fraud scheme involving stolen customer information.

On May 21st, 2025, police say that the Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation after the company reported that a fraudulent account had been opened using two stolen identities. The account was then used to obtain electronic devices valued at $9,529.

Investigators determined that a company employee created the fraudulent account in January 2025. The following week, two alleged accomplices met the employee at a retail location, where they collected two cellphones and a tablet under the fraudulent account.

Through their investigation, officers identified three suspects: Amanda Joanne Grossi, 35, Anthony Odenore, 32, and Kenechukwu Moka, 34.

Grossi turned herself in at Windsor Police headquarters on August 20, while Odenore surrendered to police the following day. They have each been charged with:

Fraud over $5,000

Obtaining funds by false pretence over $5,000

Personate to gain advantage

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Moka, the telecommunications employee, was issued a criminal summons to appear in court at a future date. He is charged with fraud over $5,000.