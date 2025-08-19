There Could Be Strikes At The University For The Start Of School

There could be some labour unrest at the University as the new school year gets underway.

The Minister of Labour has issued No Board Reports for Unifor 444 Special Constable Service and Unifor 2458 Engineers.

The university says this comes after “limited progress in labour negotiations.”

A No Board Report begins a 17-day countdown to the earliest possible legal strike or lockout date. This means as of September 1st, 2025, both unions have the legal right to strike, and the University has the legal right to initiate a lockout of employees in the bargaining units.

Special Constable Service officers voted 100% in favour of strike action if needed on Friday.

Meetings are scheduled for later this month.