Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

There Could Be A Strike At The College This September

Friday August 22nd, 2025, 8:48am

College
0
0

The bargaining team representing over 10,000 full-time college support workers at all 24 of Ontario’s public colleges, including St. Clair College, requested a “no board” repor Thursday putting workers in a legal strike position come the Fall 2025 semester.

The union representing college workers, OPSEU/SEFPO, cites the lack of progress on securing job security for workers during one of the largest layoffs in provincial history, with 10,000 jobs cut and over 650 programs suspended/cancelled under the Ford government’s tenure.

The “no board” report, once issued by the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development, begins a 16-day countdown before any form of labour action can commence with five (5) days notice by either party.

Union members voted 77.3% “YES” to authorize a strike, if necessary. No strike deadline is set at this time, but the union says that it urges the Colleges’ bargaining team to start negotiating with a real look towards improving the student experience.

The College Employer Council has proposed binding mediation/arbitration to OPSEU. They say that OPSEU’s demands collectively exceed $900 million for colleges. Just this week, OPSEU proposed language to prohibit full-time support staff layoffs and campus closures for the life of the collective agreement.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message