The S’Aints To Rock Seacliff Labour Day Weekend

The S’Aints return to rock Leamington’s SUNSET Amphitheatre at Seacliff Park on Saturday, August 30th, 2025 at 7:30 pm.

The concert is a fundraisers, a great family day and an annual Labour Day weekend event in celebration of hard-working labourers across all industries, The S’Aints philanthropic concerts are legendary and continue to be driven by founding members Jody Raffoul and Tea Party Drummer Jeff Burrows, in partnership with local favourites and world-renowned talents: Wes Buckley, Kelly “Mr. Chill” Hoppe, David Cyrenne, Kay Howl, Marty Bak, Jim O’Neil and The Twisted Sisters aka Liz Robinson and Stephanie Baker.

Local food banks benefit from this initiative in an effort to ease the suffering of the hungry. This annual event has raised close to five thousand dollars for local food banks in just three years and aims to reach $8000 this year. This important initiative will gratefully accept cash donations and canned, paper, hygiene and sanitary donations during the event. Merchandise will also be available, payable by cash only, with proceeds donated to the food banks.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The S’Aints Labour Day weekend concert is All Ages, Free and Un-ticketed. Concert goers are urged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and set up early (gates open at 6:00pm) on the lawn to enjoy the show.

Refreshments are available at the Kinsmen Kanteen and on the hill with Jones Bros Hot Dog Cart on top of the hill. LTGO on-demand transit hours have also been extended to 11:00pm for The S’Aints concert.