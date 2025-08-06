Temporary Library Facility Reopens In Stoney Point/Pointe-aux-Roches

A new temporary library facility in Stoney Point/Pointe-aux-Roches will open Thursday next to Stoney Point Community Park at the former Stoney Point Tavern property (7340 Tecumseh Road), which was purchased in 2023.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we worked to bring library services back to Stoney Point/Pointe-aux-Roches,” said Frank Jeney, Corporate Leader – Community Health and Safety. “We know how important the library is to residents, and we look forward to seeing it used as we work towards a long-term home for library services.”

The Stoney Point branch of the Essex County Library system will be housed in the 720 square foot rental unit. Staff and patrons will be served by a separate, barrier-free washroom unit. Patrons will also have access to Stoney Point Community Park until construction begins in 2026.

The temporary facility was approved by Lakeshore Council earlier this year. The rental of the unit comes after air quality issues at the previous facility forced the branch to close earlier this year.

A report regarding options for a semi-permanent solution for the Stoney Point library facility is expected later this year. Lakeshore is also exploring the feasibility of creating a multi-residential building with a community hub at the former Stoney Point Tavern property. The facility would include senior-friendly (65+) housing units, with public space for the library branch.