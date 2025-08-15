Teen Arrested For Armed Robbery; Second Suspect Outstanding

Windsor Police Service has arrested a 14-year-old youth and continue to seek a second suspect in connection with an armed robbery earlier this month.

Police say that just after 9″00pm on August 4th, two males wearing ski masks chased two young people from a restaurant in the 800 block of Huron Church Road. One victim was allegedly assaulted, while another suspect pointed a firearm at him and demanded his shoes and jewelry.

On August 13th, 2025, a 14-year-old youth turned himself in at police headquarters. The youth, who cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, careless use of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

The other suspect remains outstanding. He is described as a Middle Eastern male with curly black hair, a very thin mustache, wearing a white t-shirt, white and blue Jordan shoes, a black side bag, and ripped jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.