Take The Roseland Clubhouse Redevelopment Survey
Friday August 1st, 2025, 8:30am
The City of Windsor has launched a survey showcasing the proposed conceptual vision for the redevelopment of the Roseland Golf Clubhouse.
Following a strategic review conducted by GGA Partners in 2020–2021 and updated recommendations in 2025, the Roseland Board is exploring a modernized clubhouse design.
You can find the survey here. It closes on August 15th.
