NEWS >

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Take The Roseland Clubhouse Redevelopment Survey

Friday August 1st, 2025, 8:30am

City News
0
0

 

The City of Windsor has launched a survey showcasing the proposed conceptual vision for the redevelopment of the Roseland Golf Clubhouse.

Following a strategic review conducted by GGA Partners in 2020–2021 and updated recommendations in 2025, the Roseland Board is exploring a modernized clubhouse design.

You can find the survey here.  It closes on August 15th.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message