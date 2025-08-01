Take The Roseland Clubhouse Redevelopment Survey

The City of Windsor has launched a survey showcasing the proposed conceptual vision for the redevelopment of the Roseland Golf Clubhouse.

Following a strategic review conducted by GGA Partners in 2020–2021 and updated recommendations in 2025, the Roseland Board is exploring a modernized clubhouse design.

You can find the survey here. It closes on August 15th.