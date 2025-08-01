Suspect Sought In Break-And-Enter Investigation

Windsor Police is looking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect in connection with a residential break-and-enter.

Police say that on July 23th, 2025, they responded to a report of a break-in at a home in the 2200 block of Roxborough Blvd. The incident is believed to have occurred on July 17th, while the occupants were out of town. A laptop and a large speaker were reported stolen.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 30 and 40 years old, wearing a white sweater, knee-high jean shorts with cuts on the front, and a white Toronto Blue Jays hat with a blue or purple rim. He was carrying a black backpack and a blue duffel bag and riding a bicycle.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

If you recognize the suspect or have any information, please contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.