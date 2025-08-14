Suspect Sought For Hate-Motivated Graffiti

Windsor Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who allegedly defaced property with hate-motivated graffiti.

Police say that on August 10th, 2025 multiple electrical boxes and garbage cans were found defaced with derogatory language targeting both racial and 2SLGBTQ+ communities along Ottawa Street.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage showing the suspect, who is described as a white male with long dark hair and a full beard. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a multi-coloured T-shirt, red shorts, black shoes, and grey socks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.