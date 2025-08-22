Suspect Charged With Break-In And Porsche Theft

Windsor Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with a residential break-in and the theft of a Porsche.

Police say that in the early morning hours of August 15th, 2025, a suspect entered the home’s garage in the 3600 block of Wilcox Avenue, stole the keys to a Porsche, and drove away with the vehicle.

Later that morning, officers recovered the vehicle from a parking lot in the 600 block of Wyandotte Street East.

That night, the suspect was also linked to two attempted vehicle thefts in the 4000 block of Roseland Drive East. Both attempts were unsuccessful.

After recovering the vehicle, the Windsor Police Auto Theft Unit continued its investigation and identified a 34-year-old suspect. Shortly after 8:30pm on August 21st, officers located and arrested him in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

The Windsor Police Service encourages residents to submit any video footage showing individuals attempting to enter their vehicles. This can be a criminal offence and will be investigated and prosecuted, even if the theft is not successful.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.