Suspect Arrested After Causing Over $15,000 In Damage To Parked Vehicles

Monday August 11th, 2025, 2:10pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police  has arrested a 56-year-old man after eight vehicles were damaged in the South Walkerville neighbourhood.

Police say that on August 9th, 2025 they were called to the the 2300 block of Lincoln Road where they located eight vehicles at various addresses along the block with damage ranging from $600 to $15,000 each.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect using an object to damage the vehicles. Through investigation, officers identified a 56-year-old  suspect.

Officers him at his residence. He was subsequently arrested and charged with six counts of mischief under $5,000 and two counts of mischief over $5,000.

