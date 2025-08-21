Summer Festival Preview: Tecumseh Corn And Music Festival

The Optimist Club of St. Clair Beach hosts the Tecumseh Corn and Music Festival, a vibrant community celebration of food, fun, and music.

This year’s festival returns to McAuliffe Park, offering a diverse lineup of events and activities for attendees of all ages.

Also making a return is the Beer Tent.

Full festival details can be found on the Summer Festival Guide here.