Summer Festival Preview: Tecumseh Corn And Music Festival
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Thursday August 21st, 2025, 3:00pm
The Optimist Club of St. Clair Beach hosts the Tecumseh Corn and Music Festival, a vibrant community celebration of food, fun, and music.
This year’s festival returns to McAuliffe Park, offering a diverse lineup of events and activities for attendees of all ages.
Also making a return is the Beer Tent.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Full festival details can be found on the Summer Festival Guide here.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook