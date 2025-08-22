Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Preview: Art By The River

Friday August 22nd, 2025, 3:00pm

Summer Festivals
Art by the River is an end-of-summer tradition in Amherstburg and the largest Arts and Crafts Show in Essex County.

Now in its 58th year, Art by the River takes place this Saturday and Sunday at Fort Malden.

This year’s festival will see 170 artists and artisans from across Ontario.

You can find full details in the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.

