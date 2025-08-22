NEWS >

St. Paul Pumping Station Expansion Project Continues

Friday August 22nd, 2025, 10:21am

Expansion of the St. Paul Stormwater Pumping Station at 7730 Riverside Drive East continues.

The project includes upgrades to the existing pumping station, the construction of a new stormwater pumping station and flow diversion chamber, the installation of emergency backup power generators, the construction of a new electrical building, and additional site improvements.

The project is expected to wrap up next August.

This project is a component of a city-wide effort to mitigate flooding and enhance storm protection for residents during extreme weather events.

