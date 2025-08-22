St. Paul Pumping Station Expansion Project Continues

Expansion of the St. Paul Stormwater Pumping Station at 7730 Riverside Drive East continues.

The project includes upgrades to the existing pumping station, the construction of a new stormwater pumping station and flow diversion chamber, the installation of emergency backup power generators, the construction of a new electrical building, and additional site improvements.

The project is expected to wrap up next August.

This project is a component of a city-wide effort to mitigate flooding and enhance storm protection for residents during extreme weather events.