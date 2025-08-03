Windsor-Essex

Special Air Quality Statement Issued Due To Smoke 

Sunday August 3rd, 2025, 2:22pm

A Special Air Quality Statement is in effect for the area due to wildfire smoke.

Environment Canada says that smoke from forest fires is expected to continue to affect much of southern Ontario today.

The wildfire smoke may persist into Monday for parts of southern Ontario. Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.

