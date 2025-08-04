South Windsor Construction Alert: South Cameron And Howard Avenue Road Closures

Traffic in South Windsor is about to get a little more congested as another road closure starts on Tuesday.

South Cameron Boulevard will be closed at Kenilworth Place, and Howard Avenue will be closed at Kenilworth Drive to allow for the reconstruction of the Howard Avenue/South Cameron Boulevard Intersection, the construction of a multi-use trail, and the removal of the existing railway grade crossing approach.

The closure is expected to last until Tuesday, September 2nd, 2025 (weather permitting)

Map