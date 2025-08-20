Windsor-Essex

Smoke & Spice Closes West Windsor Location But A New Concept Is Coming

Wednesday August 20th, 2025, 8:30am

Business
Smoke & Spice has closed its west end location, which opened in December 2022.

The original Smoke & Spice in front of Tecumseh Mall remains open.

The location on the corner of Tecumseh Road West and Partington will reopen as The Wing Shack in the coming weeks.

