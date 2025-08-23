SIU Concludes Investigation Into Woman’s Concussion Suffered In OPP Cruiser In Leamington

The Special Investigations Unit has concluded their investigation into an incident in Leamington.

On October 18th, 2024, a 48-year-old woman was arrested at a residence in relation to a domestic disturbance.

While en route to the OPP detachment in Leamington, the officer braked hard to come to a stop for an amber light. The abrupt stop sent the woman, handcuffed, lurching forward, her face striking the partition of the cruiser. The woman did not have her seat belt on.

During her booking, the woman complained of pain to her head and Emergency Medical Services were called. She was examined by paramedics but declined transport to the hospital. After she was fingerprinted and photographed, the Officer in Charge released the woman on a promise to appear.

OPP officers drove her back to her residence, where she was assisted in removing personal property. Upon leaving the residence, she requested to be taken to the hospital, and the officers complied. She attended Erie Shores Healthcare and, subsequently, Windsor Regional Hospital, where she was diagnosed with a concussion.

On October 22nd, 2024, she returned to the Leamington OPP Detachment and complained of having suffered a concussion during her arrest on October 18th, 2024.

The SIU was called, and an investigation started.

The Special Investigations Unit says that they found no reasonable grounds to believe an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer committed a criminal offence.