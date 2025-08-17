SIU Concludes Investigation Into Windsor Arrest

The Special Investigations Unit has ended the investigation into a Windsor man’s arrest back in April.

In the morning of April 23rd, 2025, police were dispatched to the upper unit of a building located in the area of Walker Road and Seminole Street to assist sheriffs in evicting a 54-year-old man who was a tenant. The tenant had earlier reacted with hostility to the sheriffs’ presence and refused to vacate the premises.

The officers and the sheriffs entered the apartment and advised the man that he was under arrest. The man began yelling at the officers to get out, took a fighting stance, and clenched his hands. The officers guided him to the ground. However, due to the cluttered apartment, they say he struck his head on a bicycle stored in the apartment.

The officers ordered the man to place his hands behind his back. He refused and tucked his arms under his chest. The officers tried to free his arms and then delivered multiple closed fists strikes to his torso and head.

After being handcuffed, the officers noticed a small cut above the right eyebrow and a swollen upper lip. EMS was called to the scene to assess the man’s injuries, who declined treatment and was transported to police headquarters, where he complained of rib and back pain. EMS were called and he was transported to Windsor Regional Hospital , where he was admitted to the hospital for multiple rib fractures and low oxygen levels.

“While I accept that the Complainant’s fractured ribs were incurred in the altercation that marked his arrest, perhaps the result of his grounding by the officers, there is no basis for proceeding with criminal charges in this case. The file is closed,” said SIU Director Joseph Martino.