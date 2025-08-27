Windsor-Essex

Shoppers Drug Mart And Dollarama Construction In LaSalle Moving Along

Wednesday August 27th, 2025, 11:22am

Business
Construction is progressing quickly on the new Shoppers Drug Mart and Dollarama at The Shops at Heritage development in LaSalle.

This development will also include Food Basics, McDonald’s, Tim Horton’s, Taco Bell, and more.

