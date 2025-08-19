Seven Impaired Drivers Charged Over The Weekend

The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police were busy over the weekend with seven drivers having their driving privileges revoked as a result of impaired driving.

On August 16th, 2025, at approximately 12:04am, police responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on Seacliff Drive East at County Road 33 in Leamington. Officers arrived on scene and determined the driver displayed signs of impairment. A 39-year-old resident of Amherstburg was charged.

On August 16th, 2025, at approximately 3:32am, police responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on 10th Concession Road in Tecumseh. Police arrived on scene and spoke to one of the vehicle drivers. Officers arrested the driver after determining that the driver had previously consumed alcohol. A 48-year-old resident of Essex was charged.

On August 16th, 2025, at approximately 10:55am, police responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 3 and County Road 31 in Leamington. Officers arrived on scene and determined one of the drivers displayed signs of impairment. A 30-year-old resident of Windsor was charged.

On August 16th, 2025, at approximately 10:35pm, police conducted a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) on Talbot Street South in Essex. As a driver entered the checkpoint, officers determined that the driver had previously consumed alcohol. A 53-year-old resident of Windsor was charged.

On August 17th, 2025, at approximately 6:13 p.m., police responded to a report of a possible impaired driver on County Road 50 East in Colchester. The vehicle was located on County Road 13. Upon speaking to the driver, officers determined that the driver displayed signs of impairment. A 68-year-old resident of Windsor was charged.

On August 17th, 2025, at approximately 5:52am, police responded to a report of a possible impaired driver on County Road 46 and Manning Road in Lakeshore. Upon speaking to the driver, officers determined the driver displayed signs of impairment, the driver was arrested and was subjected to an evaluation by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE). A 40-year-old resident of Oakville was charged.

On August 17th, 2025, at approximately 12:27pm, police responded to a report of a single vehicle collision at the entrance of Point Pelee National Park on Point Pelee Drive. Officers arrived on scene and determined the driver displayed signs of impairment. A 63-year-old resident of LaSalle was charged.

All have been released from custody with scheduled court dates.

All drivers were issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (A.D.L.S.), and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.