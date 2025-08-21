Second Female Has Died After Personal Watercraft Collision On Lake St Clair Last Week

A second female has died after a personal watercraft collision on Lake St Clair last week.

It happened around 2:00pm on Thursday, August 14th, 2025 near Couture Beach in the Municipality of Lakeshore.

First responders arrived on scene and, with the assistance of nearby residents, rescued four individuals from the lake.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

A 17-year-old female from Windsor-Essex County was transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced deceased from their injuries.

Two females, 15 and 17 years of age, were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, August 20th, 2025, a 16-year-old female from Calgary, who was airlifted to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, died from her injuries.