NEWS >

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Second Female Has Died After Personal Watercraft Collision On Lake St Clair Last Week 

Thursday August 21st, 2025, 12:05pm

City News
0
0

A second female has died after a personal watercraft collision on Lake St Clair last week.

It happened around 2:00pm on Thursday, August 14th, 2025 near Couture Beach in the Municipality of Lakeshore.

First responders arrived on scene and, with the assistance of nearby residents, rescued four individuals from the lake.

A 17-year-old female from Windsor-Essex County was transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced deceased from their injuries.

Two females, 15 and 17 years of age, were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, August 20th, 2025, a 16-year-old female from Calgary, who was airlifted to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, died from her injuries.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message