Seacliff ROCKs Concert To Close Out Leamington’s Music Onthe42 Summer Series

The grand finale of the 2025 Music Onthe42 Summer Concert Series takes place this Saturday in Leamington in partnership with the Windsor Federation of Musicians Local 566, and produced by The Bank Theatre.

This free outdoor concert will feature a full evening of live performances and headlined by Rick LaBonte and the Band of Brothers.

The night’s lineup includes:

5:00pm – Rose City Rockers

6:00pm– The 519 Band

7:00pm– J# Major

8:00pm– Rick LaBonte and the Band of Brothers (Headliner)

9:15pm– Encore featuring various musicians

“Our summer concert series is about bringing people together and enhancing the quality of life in Leamington,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “It’s a chance for residents and visitors to enjoy live music in one of the most beautiful settings in Ontario. We’re excited to wrap up the season with a celebration of local talent.”

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the show comfortably. Food and beverage options will be available on-site, and LT-Go Transit will be running extended evening service until 11:00pm to make the concert accessible for everyone.