Recharge At Amherstburg’s Rest & Relax Weekend
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday August 28th, 2025, 7:33pm
Before the September rush begins, visitors are invited to unwind at Amherstburg’s Rest & Relax Weekend.
This wellness-focused event offers yoga sessions, self-care workshops led by Purple Vixen Beauty and VANtastic Wellness, a vendor market, live violin music by Maximus Davis, a fashion show with A La Mode boutique, and more. Events and activities are designed to help guests reset and recharge in a peaceful downtown setting.
It runs in downtown Amherstburg on Friday, August 29th from 5:00pm to 9:00pm, Saturday, August 30th from 12:00pm to 9:00pm and Sunday, August 31st from 10:00am to 5:00pm.
