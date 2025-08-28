Reactions To Amherstburg’s Diageo Plant Closure
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday August 28th, 2025, 4:21pm
Reactions have been coming in on the announced closure of the iconic Crown Royal bottling plant in Amherstburg.
Anthony Leardi, MPP – Essex
The decision of Diage to discontinue operations in Amherstburg is a difficult one for our community, which has come to see Diage as an integral part of Amherstburg.
I have already spoken with Diage representatives. I have also reached out to John D’Agnolo, President of Unifor Local 200, and also the Ministry of Labour.
I want to acknowledge the 160 workers and their families who have contributed so much to the community. These are our friends and neighbours, and I know Amherstburg residents will step up to help our friends and neighbours whenever possible.
Amherstburg Chamber Of Commerce
Amherstburg is facing difficult news today with Diageo’s announcement that the Crown Royal bottling facility, our town’s largest employer, will close by February 2026. This plant has been a cornerstone of our community for many years, and its closure will affect countless families, friends, and neighbours.
To the employees and their families, please know that our thoughts are with you during this time of uncertainty. This decision is not just about jobs; it touches lives across our town.
The Amherstburg Chamber of Commerce is committed to supporting the community as we navigate this transition together.
Now more than ever, we encourage residents to rally behind Amherstburg’s local businesses. From small shops and restaurants to service providers and artisans, these
businesses are the backbone of our local economy. Supporting them helps keep dollars in our community, strengthens Amherstburg’s resilience, and demonstrates the power of
standing together in challenging times.
While the months ahead will not be easy, Amherstburg is a strong and united community.
By leaning on each other and supporting local, we will continue to build a vibrant future for our town.
Unifor
Unifor members at the Diageo plant in Amherstburg, Ont. are prepared to fight to save the 170 union jobs following the company’s shock decision to close the Crown Royal bottling facility in February 2026.
“Diageo did not have the decency or dignity to talk to the union or its members prior to announcing this closure publicly, knowing how unpopular this decision will be in the region, in a province that continues to boycott American liquor, and in a country determined to protect jobs here at home,” said Unifor National President Lana Payne. “This company will be talking to Unifor and to these workers—the easy way, or the hard way.”
News of the closure broke on the day delegates to Unifor’s 5th Constitutional Convention will rally to Protect Canadian Jobs in Vancouver, B.C., reinforcing the union’s commitment to pushing for industry and government action to invest in Canadians.
“This isn’t just about the 170 union jobs at the plant, this is about the families, our community and our country. It’s about how we put our elbows up to protect Canadian jobs,” said Unifor Local 200 President John D’Agnolo. “This facility is the largest employer in Amherstburg and the heart and soul of the community. The decision to close the plant makes no sense and shows no loyalty to Canadian workers.”
Unifor is Canada’s largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.
