Reactions To Amherstburg’s Diageo Plant Closure

Reactions have been coming in on the announced closure of the iconic Crown Royal bottling plant in Amherstburg.

Anthony Leardi, MPP – Essex

The decision of Diage to discontinue operations in Amherstburg is a difficult one for our community, which has come to see Diage as an integral part of Amherstburg. I have already spoken with Diage representatives. I have also reached out to John D’Agnolo, President of Unifor Local 200, and also the Ministry of Labour. I want to acknowledge the 160 workers and their families who have contributed so much to the community. These are our friends and neighbours, and I know Amherstburg residents will step up to help our friends and neighbours whenever possible.

Amherstburg Chamber Of Commerce

Amherstburg is facing difficult news today with Diageo’s announcement that the Crown Royal bottling facility, our town’s largest employer, will close by February 2026. This plant has been a cornerstone of our community for many years, and its closure will affect countless families, friends, and neighbours. To the employees and their families, please know that our thoughts are with you during this time of uncertainty. This decision is not just about jobs; it touches lives across our town. The Amherstburg Chamber of Commerce is committed to supporting the community as we navigate this transition together. Now more than ever, we encourage residents to rally behind Amherstburg’s local businesses. From small shops and restaurants to service providers and artisans, these

businesses are the backbone of our local economy. Supporting them helps keep dollars in our community, strengthens Amherstburg’s resilience, and demonstrates the power of

standing together in challenging times. While the months ahead will not be easy, Amherstburg is a strong and united community. By leaning on each other and supporting local, we will continue to build a vibrant future for our town.

Unifor