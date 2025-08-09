Pride Fest Continues All Weekend Long

Pride Fest continues all weekend long on Ottawa Street.

Pride in the Park takes place Saturday with over 70 merchant and non-profit booths full of unique products, services and food & beverage sold by individual vendors in Lanspeary Park from 11:00am to 6:00pm.

This event will feature live music and entertainment from David Faulkner, Kiki Clouds, Moonsuits, Awkward Eri, Drag Storytime & Science Hour with D Ann Eh, Cecile Cecropia, Carly Thomas, and Bo Dominguez. The park events will be followed by Queens & Kings of Pride in the arena from 8:00pm to 12:00am.

The Windsor-Essex Pride Fest Parade will be held on Sunday, August 10th, 2025 at 11:00 am beginning at Argyle Road (Market Square) and proceeding down Ottawa Street to Lanspeary Park.

After the parade is complete, head to Lanspeary Park for Pride Day. The fee event features live music from amazing artists including Big Louie and the Band, Crossroads Band, In Your Walls and Forever June. You will also be amazed by talented performances by Dulce, Edie Violet, Velvet Valentine, Lua, Mina Gorgina, Brenda, and Chloe Kerrigan. The event will also feature 80 merchant, non-profit, and food vendors, including apparel to gifts, art to food and beverage, activities, and much more.