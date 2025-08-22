Possible School Bus Strike Weeks Away

Windsor Essex Student Transportation Services is warning about a potential disruption in school bus transportation that may occur during the second week of school for students assigned to First Student Canada bus routes.

They say that First Student Canada has informed Student Transportation of a potential work stoppage due to ongoing negotiations between the company and the local union representing its bus drivers.

Those drivers, members of Unifor Local 195, voted 98% in favour of a strike Thursday evening. The union says the vote comes following the company’s decision to “abandon negotiations.”

Parents/guardians and students can view their assigned bus operator for the upcoming school year by visiting the WESTS website at www.buskids.ca and clicking on the ‘My Bus Information’ link, which will redirect you to the parent portal. Parents must log in using the same email address they have on file at the school. When logged in, click on the Transportation Tab to see who your bus operator is.

Students and families are encouraged to start exploring alternative ways to get students safely to school in case of a work stoppage this coming September.