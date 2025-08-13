NEWS >

Possible Hepatitis A Exposure Notification

Tuesday August 12th, 2025, 8:41pm

City News
0
0

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is issuing a public notice about a potential exposure to Hepatitis A for anyone who dined at Fratelli’s Pasta Grill in Tecumseh.

The Health Unit says that if you ate at Fratelli’s between August 1st and August 6th, 2025 (inclusive), and are not vaccinated against Hepatitis A, you may still be eligible for preventive treatment.

Treatment is available by appointment until August 20th, 2025. To find out if you’re eligible, call 519-258-2146 ext. 1420. Please bring your Immunization Record.

If you dined at Fratelli’s on the following dates, you should monitor for symptoms for up to 50 days after your visit:

  • July 19th, 2025 (between 3:00pm and 11:00pm) and the following day
  • July 22nd, 2025 (between 3:00pm and 9:00pm) and the following day

If you develop symptoms, contact your health care provider as soon as possible.

