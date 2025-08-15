Police Seek Suspect In South Windsor Break-In

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect or providing information about a break-and-enter in South Windsor.

Police say that on August 4th, 2025, a residence in the 3800 block of Devonwood Avenue was broken into, resulting in the theft of several items. Investigators believe the suspect or suspects may have used the rear yards of neighbouring houses to gain access to the residence.

Residents in the area are asked to check their dash cam or video surveillance for any suspicious activity, particularly between 11:00am and 6:00pm on August 4th.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.