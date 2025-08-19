Police Seek Suspect After Railroad Fires

Windsor Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect after fires were deliberately set along a railroad track.

Police say that around 6:00am on August 16th, 2025, the suspect set two separate blazes along the railway tracks on South Pacific Avenue and Parent Avenue.

The Windsor Police Arson Unit investigated and obtained surveillance footage of the suspect.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 30 years old. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black t-shirt, red shorts, a red hat, and a white towel over his head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.