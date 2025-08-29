Police Seek Information In Assault Investigation

Windsor Police are seeking information in connection with an ongoing assault investigation.

Police say that between 2:30 and 3:00am on June 28th, 2025, a male victim sustained serious injuries following an altercation with three suspects in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Investigators believe the altercation followed a prior dispute between the parties, which occurred at approximately 1 a.m. in the 500 block of Ouellette.

The first suspect is described as a black male, 19-22 years old, approximately 6’1 tall with a skinny build. At the time of the incident, he wore dark clothing.

The second suspect is described as a black male, 30-40 years old, approximately 6’5 tall with a large build and sleeve tattoos. At the time of the incident, he wore a dark shirt and gold necklace.

The third suspect is described as a black male, 30-40 years old, approximately 6’2 tall with a large build and sleeve tattoos. At the time of the incident, he wore a white shirt and gold necklace.

If you witnessed this incident or have information on the suspects, please contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.