Police Seek Alleged Theft And Fraud Suspect

Wednesday August 20th, 2025, 9:43am

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police are looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in a theft and alleged subsequent fraud.

Police say that shortly after 4:00pm on August 14th, 2025, a man entered the locker room of a public swimming pool in the 2500 block of College Avenue. He stole money and several credit cards from a person’s locker before leaving the building.

Those stolen credit cards were then used to make over $6,800 in fraudulent purchases at local retail stores.

The suspect is wanted for theft under $5,000 and fraud over $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

