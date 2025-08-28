Police Looking For Two Missing People

Windsor Police are asking for help locating 37-year-old David Pavao and 41-year-old Ashley Campbell, who were last seen on August 13th.

David is described as a black male with a light complexion, approximately 5’9 tall with a medium build. He has tattoos on both arms.

Ashley is described as a white female, approximately 5’3 tall with a slender build. She has tattoos on her left hand, arm, neck, and face.

Police say they are concerned for their well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.