Police Looking For Those Who Stole $160K In Meat

Windsor Police are investigating the theft of a semi-truck trailer containing approximately $160,000 USD worth of meat.

Police say that just after 2:30pm on August 2nd, 2025, a semi-truck attached to a Coast 2 Coast Xpress trailer was parked in a lot in the 2400 block of Cabana Road East. The trailer contained 530 boxes of boneless beef chuck roast.

At approximately 6:30pm, a dark grey Jeep Rubicon and a white Cascadia Freightliner entered the lot. Two unknown males were observed breaking into the semi-truck and driving away with the trailer.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect #1: Male, slim build, long dark curly hair, wearing all black clothing.

Suspect #2: Male, wearing dark pants, a light-coloured shirt, and a dark baseball hat.

The stolen trailer and goods are believed to have been moved along Highway 401.

Investigators are urging residents and business owners in the area to review their surveillance or dashcam footage for any possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.