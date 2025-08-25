Police Looking For Information Following Suspicious Persons Report

Windsor Police is looking for information from the public following a report of a suspicious incident at a residence in West Windsor.

Police say that around 10:30am on August 22nd, 2025, an unknown male and female attended a home in the 2400 block of Rankin Avenue under the pretense of inquiring about renting the property. (The residence was not listed as available to rent.)

The elderly homeowner allowed the individuals inside for coffee. During the visit, a neighbour startled the parties, prompting the male and female to abruptly leave the house and flee the scene. The homeowner did not believe any property was stolen.

The suspects are described as:

A white female with a heavier build, green eyes, and blonde hair

white male with a heavier build

The pair fled in a blue Ford Edge with no front licence plate.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident, or anyone who has had a similar experience, to contact the Property Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.